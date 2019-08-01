1 dead after gas explosion in central Kentucky, flames light up sky

MORELAND, Ky. -- A regional gas pipeline ruptured early Thursday in Kentucky, causing a massive explosion that killed 1 person, hospitalized five others, destroyed railroad tracks and forced the evacuation of a nearby mobile home park, authorities said.

The video above shows flames light up the sky as residents in surrounding areas of Lincoln County were rocked by the explosion.

County Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam said the flames reached about 300 feet in the air and could be seen throughout Lincoln County.

Emergency managers say a ruptured gas line was the cause of the explosion, according to the ABC affiliate station.

The Lincoln County Coroner's Office confirmed at least one person died.

Several structures in a local trailer park are still on fire, according to local officials.

Authorities said crews have been able to shut off the gas and people have been evacuated from the area.

Gilliam urged people gathering for a multistate yard sale to stay away as tanker trucks work to put out fires.

A local church has set up a shelter for those in need.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckyexplosionfiregas mainfire deathu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh's Moore Square vandalized just before grand re-opening
Mother leaves 3 children in hot car while applying for job
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, August 1
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
107-year-old woman reveals secret to long, happy life
'Evil world out here': Man robbed at Fayetteville gas station
Tropical system in Atlantic could become storm, depression
Show More
Corpse flower at NC State expected to bloom Thursday night
Duke, Yale study raises concerns about Juul products
Osama bin Laden's son killed in strike
526 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy's jaw
24,000 baby sleepers recalled over fears children could suffocate
More TOP STORIES News