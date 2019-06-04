1 dead after minivan and tractor-trailer collide in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person has died after a minivan and tractor-trailer collided in Harnett County Tuesday morning.Around 9:40 a.m., a minivan going east on US-421 North crossed the median, sideswiped a tractor-trailer and then struck the rear axle of the trailer.The 32-year-old driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the tractor-trailer, Isaac Corriher, of Salibury, was not injured.No charges are expected in this crash.The road was shut down for a few hours but has since reopened.