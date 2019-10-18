u.s. & world

1 dead after plane landing on Alaska island went off runway

By Becky Bohrer
One person died after a commuter airplane went off the end of a runway while landing at an airport in the remote Aleutian Islands fishing community of Unalaska, authorities said Friday.

Alaska State Troopers identified the victim as David Allan Oltman, 38, of Washington state.

The plane, operated by Peninsula Airways, or PenAir, left Anchorage around 3:15 p.m. Thursday with 42 people on board, including 39 passengers and three crew members, a statement from the company said.

The flight landed around 5:40 p.m. and went off the end of the runway. PenAir is owned by Ravn Air Group and said it is cooperating with federal investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it planned to send a team of nine investigators to the community.

The city, in a statement, said responders arrived at the scene within five minutes of the crash. It said 11 people were taken a local clinic with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Law enforcement has secured the scene pending the arrival of NTSB investigators, which the city said could be as early as Friday. An NTSB official in Alaska did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Unalaska is about 825 miles west of Anchorage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alaskaair travelu.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Chocolate chip cookies equivalent to drug addiction in brain: Study
New rule could end sale of inclined sleepers
Chipotle will offer free college tuition for employees
White House: Ukraine aid held up in part over election probe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Nestor forms in Gulf of Mexico
NC health officials keep close eye on Ebola outbreak
Winter Outlook: NC expects to have warmer than average winter
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Pa. woman arrested in Cumberland Co. for husband's murder
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Teen jumps into action to help girl hit by car
Show More
Historic site director stole $170K, police say
50K school buses recalled for potentially unsafe seats
Wake Forest woman wins $25K a year for the rest of her life
Doctors offer pinhole procedure to treat osteoarthritis of knee
Headed to NCDMV website? Make sure it's the real one
More TOP STORIES News