1 dead after small plane crashes in Nash County

A small plane went down in Nash County Friday afternoon.The sheriff's office confirmed Friday evening that one person has died as a result of the crash.The flight plan said there were two on board but the sheriff's office has not released any information on a second victim.It happened off Highway 43 near Harrison Road. A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said it received a report that a plane had crashed about 1:45 p.m.The FAA earlier had reported the plane as missing.Crews found what they believed to be the wings of the aircraft, which was headed to Florida from Virginia.The rest of the wreckage was seen via drone in the woods, but it has not been recovered.A spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a Piper PA-46."We're speculating that the rest of the aircraft is back there, in this large wooded area here," Sheriff Keith Stone told ABC11. "And that's what's hampering our investigation right now. It's such a large land mass with trees...so that's what's slowing us down with the weather here."It's unclear what caused the crash."You have debris strewn about," Stone said. "There's not any trees here to do that so something catastrophic happened in the air."