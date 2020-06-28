1 dead after tree collapses on mobile home in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed when a tree collapsed into a mobile home in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. along the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Chapel Hill Police, Fire Department and Orange County EMS responded to the scene.

There is no word if anyone else was in the trailer at the time of the incident.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chapel hillorange countymobile homesorange county newstree fall
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 62,142 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in NC
15-year-old shot in the leg in downtown Raleigh
Chase ends after man stole Fayetteville PD car, dragged officer
NC senior care residents ask for pen pals amid COVID-19
Strong storms Sunday night could bring gusty winds, hail
Aqua-Tots help kids learn to swim during COVID-19 pandemic
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
Show More
Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it
Man injured in shooting near Durham apartment complex
Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at Trader Joe's
Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after receiving plasma
Man dies after being shot along Poole Road in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News