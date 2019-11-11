1 dead after truck, car collide at Raleigh intersection

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a truck and car collided at the intersection of Lead Mine Road and Lake Park Drive in Raleigh Monday afternoon.Officers were called to the scene at 2 p.m.Lead Mine Road will be closed during the investigation. Northbound traffic is being rerouted east onto Lake Park Drive, north onto Secret Drive, west onto Shadyside Drive, and back north onto Lead Mine Road. Southbound traffic is being rerouted north or eastbound onto Shadyside Drive.An investigation is underway.