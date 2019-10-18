One dead, another injured after shooting at Cary hotel

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a Thursday night shooting at a Cary hotel.

Cary police said they received a call to the 1500 block of Regency Parkway just after 7:40 p.m., where an attendant at the Extended Stay America Hotel told police that someone fired a gun inside a hotel room.



When police arrived, they found a man dead in the hotel parking lot from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police also found a woman who suffered from life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was immediately taken to WakeMed Raleigh.

Cary police believe the shooting to be contained and are investigating the incident.

Police have not identified those involved.
