One dead, another injured after shooting at Cary hotel

#BREAKING: Cary Police investigating after a man is found shot to death in parking lot of a Extended Stay America Hotel on Regency Pkwy, woman found seriously hurt, rushed to WakeMed. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/mOEU7Aefr3 — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) October 18, 2019

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a Thursday night shooting at a Cary hotel.Cary police said they received a call to the 1500 block of Regency Parkway just after 7:40 p.m., where an attendant at the Extended Stay America Hotel told police that someone fired a gun inside a hotel room.When police arrived, they found a man dead in the hotel parking lot from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.Police also found a woman who suffered from life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was immediately taken to WakeMed Raleigh.Cary police believe the shooting to be contained and are investigating the incident.Police have not identified those involved.