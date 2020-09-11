1 dead, another injured in Edgecombe County mobile home fire

SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another person is in the hospital with burn injuries after a mobile home caught fire in Sharpsburg.The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened along the 9000 block of County Line Road.On arrival, first responders found a person outside with burns to his body. He alerted officials that there was a person trapped inside the fully engulfed home.When the fire was put out, crews found a body inside of the home. The victim has not been identified at this time.The person found outside of the home was taken to UNC Nash hospital for treatment.