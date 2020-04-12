1 dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured early Sunday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., Wake County deputies responded to the 600 block of Poplar Street in Raleigh where they found two people shot.

According to a news release, Jesse James Holleman III was found dead at the scene, while Susan Clark Holleman was transported to WakeMed hospital with injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.
