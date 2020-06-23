1 dead following Raleigh mobile home park shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person died following a shooting at a Raleigh mobile home park Tuesday morning.According to a news release, deputies went to the Green Spring Valley Mobile Home Park just before 8 a.m. to investigate a shooting.WCSO said deputies found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.The victim's identity has not been released.No suspect information is currently available.Anyone with information is asked to call (919) 856-6911.