house fire

1 dead in Cumberland County house fire

PEARCES MILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a fire broke out in a Cumberland County home Saturday night.

Fire officials said it happened just after 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Dominion Road.

Firefighters said a disabled women was saved from inside but one person was died in the fire.

Officials said arson investigators were called in to investigate the cause.

Cumberland County, Fayetteville and Pearce's Mill fire departments responded.
