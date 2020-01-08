1 dead, woman, child injured in Johnston County crash

JOHSTNON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person has died and two others are injured after a Wednesday afternoon t-bone crash in Johnston County.The crash happened just north of Selma around 3 p.m.A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper said a man in a Ford Ranger ran through a stop sign on Highway 39 at Hatcher Road and hit a white van. The truck driver died and a woman and child in the van were taken to WakeMed hospital.Officials have not identified the victims.