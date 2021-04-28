1 deputy dead, another trapped inside Boone home after welfare check turns standoff

Just before 10 a.m. Watauga County deputies were called to the Hardaman Circle area in Boone after the homeowner and his family did not go to work or answer phone calls.
Authorities said someone opened fire and struck two deputies when they attempted to enter the home after noticing the family's vehicles on the property.
Sgt. Chris Ward was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died. The other deputy, Logan Fox, is still inside the home but his condition is unknown.
"This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community," said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman. "I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.
More than a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the scene, including at least three ambulances.
A breaking news crew on the scene also spotted a medical helicopter.
Residents in the area received an alert ordering them to stay in home due to the police presence.
Wiley Brown heard the gunfire down the road as he was getting ready to cut his grass when he heard the shots coming from down the road.
"I had just walked out in the yard and heard 'Bang, bang, bang, bang,'" Brown told WSOC. "I really didn't know what it was."
Authorities have yet to release any information on the conditions of the shooter.
The neighboring Ashe County sheriff, B. Phil Howell, wrote on Facebook asking for prayers toward the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, "If you can take 30 seconds right where you stand, pray for Watauga Co. Sheriffs Office, Ashe Sheriffs Office and all responding LEO, Medics & Fire. We need every single one..."
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.