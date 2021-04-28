1 deputy killed, 1 injured in Boone when welfare check turns into standoff

According to ABC affiliate WSOC, it all began Wednesday morning when a Boone homeowner and his family failed to report to work or answer any phone calls.
Watauga County deputies went to the house to check on the family and someone opened fire on them. Those shots hit two deputies when they attempted to enter the home.
Sgt. Chris Ward was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died. The other deputy, Logan Fox, was taken hostage inside the home.
"This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community," said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman. "I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.
As of Thursday morning, Watauga County Sheriff's Office had not giving an official update on how the standoff came to an end or the condition of deputy Fox.
More than a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the scene, including at least three ambulances.
A breaking news crew on the scene also spotted a medical helicopter.
Residents in the area received an alert ordering them to stay in home due to the police presence.
Wiley Brown heard the gunfire down the road as he was getting ready to cut his grass when he heard the shots coming from down the road.
"I had just walked out in the yard and heard 'Bang, bang, bang, bang,'" Brown told WSOC. "I really didn't know what it was."
The neighboring Ashe County sheriff, B. Phil Howell, wrote on Facebook asking for prayers toward the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, "If you can take 30 seconds right where you stand, pray for Watauga Co. Sheriffs Office, Ashe Sheriffs Office and all responding LEO, Medics & Fire. We need every single one..."