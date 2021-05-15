shooting

1 hurt in Fuquay-Varina shooting; deputies investigating

EMBED <>More Videos

1 hurt in Fuquay-Varina shooting; deputies investigating

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County deputies are investigating after a shooting in Fuquay-Varina Friday night.

Deputies told ABC11 breaking news crews on the scene that the shooting happened near a home on Meadow Drive.


The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries.

An investigation is underway.


See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fuquay varinashots firedshootingwake county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
VIDEO: Children take cover as 50 shots are fired in NC neighborhood
Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida
Hero officer describes saving 4-year-old in Times Square shooting
Time Square shooting injures 3, including 4-year-old; police search for person of interest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Nice weekend on tap with warm week ahead
Cooper lifts gathering limits and most mask rules
NC schools say they need to talk about race, but disagree on how
Gas slowly returning to pumps in North Carolina
Man ghosts Chapel Hill woman who paid him for backyard work
VIDEO: Children take cover as 50 shots are fired in NC neighborhood
Walmart drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated shoppers
Show More
Gas price gouging complaints top 800 here in NC, AG says
Plans in place to create network of electric vehicle charging stations in NC
Warm weather brings potential exposure to flesh-eating bacteria
New jobs, expanded facilities part of Triangle transformation
LATEST: Canes thank Cooper for lifting capacity limits
More TOP STORIES News