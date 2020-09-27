shots fired

1 hurt in shootout at Rowan County haunted trail

CHINA GROVE. N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a shootout at a Rowan County haunted attraction Saturday night.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the "Reaper's Realm" haunted trail around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies said several groups of people fought and shot at each other. Concord police, other officers and state troopers were called to break up the crowd.

More than 1,000 people were at the haunted attraction, deputies said.

Officials said one shooting victim showed up at Atrium Health in Dilworth. The man said he didn't realize someone shot him in the foot until he got away from the scene.

The sheriff's office said the case is still developing. Officials found three guns at the scene. Authorities said they are looking for a silver Dodge Ram that drove off and think some shooters were in that car.
