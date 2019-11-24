1 hurt in Wake Forest overnight shooting, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was hospitalized early Sunday morning after a shooting in Wake Forest, officials say.The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. along the 700 block of Best Street.Officers found one person shot at the scene.The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Tip line at 919-435-9610. You may remain anonymous.