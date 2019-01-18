1 in custody, 1 at large after high-speed chase from Roxboro to Durham

A high-speed police chase covering two counties and 30 miles Friday night ended with a man in custody and one on the loose.It started in Roxboro about 7:30 p.m. and ended in downtown Durham when law enforcement officers lost the car they were chasing.Person County Sheriff' David Hess said the people in the car stole things from the Roxboro Wal-Mart and took off down 501. The chase reached speeds in excess of 90 mph.A deputy involved in the chase wound up getting in a wreck with another car on 501 near the Durham County line.When the chase reached South Roxboro Street in Durham, a passenger Jay-Ron Poole, jumped out of the car with stolen merchandise, police said.Poole, of Durham, was arrested and taken to the Person County Jail.He was charged with misdemeanor larceny and resist, delay and obstruct.The driver of the car got away.Anyone with information about his whereabouts or this case is asked to contact the Roxboro Police Department at (336) 599-8345