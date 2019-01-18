1 in custody, 1 at large after high-speed chase from Roxboro to Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

Jay-Ron Poole, a passenger in the car was arrested but the driver got away for now.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A high-speed police chase covering two counties and 30 miles Friday night ended with a man in custody and one on the loose.

It started in Roxboro about 7:30 p.m. and ended in downtown Durham when law enforcement officers lost the car they were chasing.

Person County Sheriff' David Hess said the people in the car stole things from the Roxboro Wal-Mart and took off down 501. The chase reached speeds in excess of 90 mph.

A deputy involved in the chase wound up getting in a wreck with another car on 501 near the Durham County line.

When the chase reached South Roxboro Street in Durham, a passenger Jay-Ron Poole, jumped out of the car with stolen merchandise, police said.

Poole, of Durham, was arrested and taken to the Person County Jail.

He was charged with misdemeanor larceny and resist, delay and obstruct.

The driver of the car got away.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or this case is asked to contact the Roxboro Police Department at (336) 599-8345
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasepolice chasewalmartshopliftingRoxboroDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
21 horses and a dog found dead on southern Wake County property
Lunar eclipse: How to see the super blood wolf moon Sunday night
Durham school bus carrying Shepard Middle students struck by bullet
'Traveling bandit' robs seven banks in six states, including NC
Chicago officer convicted of murdering black teen gets 81 months in prison
2 shot in Rocky Mount, police say
Triangle Freeway testing technology to prevent wrong-way crashes
Vehicle strikes, kills person in wheelchair on Fayetteville road
Show More
Polar vortex to drop Raleigh temperatures from the 60s into teens
Cumberland County purchases building to upgrade 911 center
Triangle Restaurant Week expands to nearly 100 restaurant in its 12th year
Bad math: Software error tweaks grades in N Carolina schools
ESPN's College GameDay returns to Cameron Indoor
More News