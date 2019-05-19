car crash

Woman injured after car goes down embankment in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was hospitalized following a bad crash in Durham Sunday morning, police said.

The crash happened at University Drive at Shannon Road.

ABC11 crews at the scene said the driver lost control of the car, went through a fence and down an embankment.

Crews said the car ended up on its roof.

Police said a woman was found outside of the car.

