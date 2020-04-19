1 injured after Fayetteville shootout ends in wreck

A Fayetteville shootout ended in a crash, resulting in one person being rushed to the hospital.Fayetteville police said they responded to a shots fired call along the 1100 block of Wildwood Drive just before 7:30 p.m.Not long after the call, officers were dispatched to a car crash on Ireland Drive near Raeford Road where they found a driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and leg. Officials said the man was taken to a local hospital where he is now listed in 'stable condition.'Police did not identify the victim at this time.A preliminary investigation by Fayetteville PD revealed two vehicles had been shooting at each other and then fled the area.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 705-6527 or is asked to contact the Fayetteville/ Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.