1 injured after plane crash in Harnett County

HARNETT CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- The pilot of an airplane was hurt Saturday afternoon after crashing in Harnett County.Officials say it happened in a field off Rawls Church Road around 4 p.m.The plane was reported to have had engine failure, and the pilot was able to land it in the field. The plane rolled on its wheels for about 100 yards before turning over.The pilot was able to get out and seek help. He was then transported to Harnett Central Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown.No other details have been released.