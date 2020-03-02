DURHAM, N.C. -- A woman is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after shots were fired from a car in Durham on Sunday night.
Durham Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. along the 2400 block of Glenbrook Drive near East Club Boulevard.
Police are unsure if the woman was targeted or not.
According to Durham Police, the suspect is believed to be driving a dark sedan.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
Woman injured after shots fired from passing car in Durham, police investigating
