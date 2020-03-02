Woman injured after shots fired from passing car in Durham, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. -- A woman is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after shots were fired from a car in Durham on Sunday night.Durham Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. along the 2400 block of Glenbrook Drive near East Club Boulevard.Officers are unsure if the woman was targeted or not.According to DPD, the suspect is believed to be driving a dark sedan. Anyone with information should contact the authorities.