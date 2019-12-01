One injured during attempted robbery at Fayetteville pawn shop

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured after a possible attempted armed robbery at a Fayetteville pawn shop on Saturday night.

Fayetteville police said they received an alarm call at Bragg Pawn Shop just after 8:20 p.m.

When officers arrived they found an unidentified victim inside the pawn shop suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transferred to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is believed to be in stable condition.

Detectives will continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the possible attempted armed robbery is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department or Crimestoppers at (910) 4838477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countyshootingcumberland county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No injuries after Amtrak train collides into car in Morrisville
Investigation underway after teen found dead in Wayne County
UNC defeats NC State 41-10 to become bowl-eligible
Store clerk shot during Family Dollar robbery in Wayne County
Duke beats Miami 27-17 to snap 5-game slide
2 men facing charges after Circle K armed robbery in Durham
Girl getting off bus shot dead in Philadelphia: Police
Show More
Naked man arrested in Kohl's parking lot on Black Friday
Pres. George HW Bush's service dog statue to be unveiled
Dutch police arrest suspect in stabbing of 3 teens
Merry Clickmas! Black Friday online sales hit record $7.4B
Family of slain Fort Bragg soldier holds vigil at site of Raleigh shooting
More TOP STORIES News