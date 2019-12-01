One injured during attempted robbery at Fayetteville pawn shop

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured after a possible attempted armed robbery at a Fayetteville pawn shop on Saturday night.Fayetteville police said they received an alarm call at Bragg Pawn Shop just after 8:20 p.m.When officers arrived they found an unidentified victim inside the pawn shop suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transferred to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is believed to be in stable condition.Detectives will continue to investigate the incident.Anyone with information regarding the possible attempted armed robbery is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department or Crimestoppers at (910) 4838477.