Multiple shots fired, 1 injured in drive-by shooting outside 'El Piano Bar' in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured in a drive-by shooting outside of a Cary bar Monday evening.

According to the Town of Cary, a car pulled up in front of "El Piano Bar" near East Chatham Street and multiple shots were fired.

Officials said one person has non-life threatening injuries after the shooting.

No suspect information is currently available.

