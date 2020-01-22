1 injured in Durham drive-by shooting, police search for suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot in Durham on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Commerce Street around noon.

Police said the victim was standing in front of an apartment when someone fired shots, striking the victim in the ankle. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.
