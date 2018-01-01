1 killed, 1 injured after car crashes, catches fire in Wake County

EMBED </>More Videos

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said alcohol and speed are factors in a crash that killed one person and injured another. (WTVD)

WENDELL (WTVD) --
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said alcohol and speed are factors in a crash that killed one person and injured another.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 2:45 Monday morning in the 5300 block of Riley Hill Road in Wendell.

Troopers said a 2006 Volvo was speeding when it ran off of the road.

Reports show the driver overcorrected, causing the car to the cross the center line and run off the road to the left, where is stopped in a field and caught fire.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Both men, who are reportedly brothers, in the car were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected.

Chris Brown, 23-years-old, was pronounced dead on scene. The other, 37-year-old Edwin Scott, was taken to WakeMed.

The NCSHP is further investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal firecar crashwake county newsWendell
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News