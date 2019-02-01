1 killed, 1 injured in overnight house fire in Cumberland County

One person died and another was injured in an overnight fire in Cumberland County.

CUMBERLAND, CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
The fire started around midnight at a home on Kirk Shaw Road, which is in Hope Mills.


The injured person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the Medical Examiner would confirm the identity and cause of death of the fire's other victim.

The cause of the fire has not been released.
