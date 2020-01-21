1 killed, 1 injured in afternoon shootings, Dunn police say

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Dunn on Monday afternoon.

The Dunn Police Department said officers found one of the victims around 3:45 p.m. in a home on N. King Avenue. That person was taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

A little while later, officers learned another victim was being treated at the hospital for a shooting injury. That victim's condition is unknown.

Police have not released the identities of the victims.

Dunn police said they believe both shootings are related.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 892-2399, (910) 230-3556 or (910) 893-9111.
