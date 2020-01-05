deadly shooting

1 killed, 1 injured in Selma shooting

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- EMS officials said one person was killed in a shooting in Selma Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Preston Street and Green Street.

When officers arrived, a 19-year-old and 21-year-old with gunshot wounds.

The 19-year-old died.

Police told the Joco Report, a car was also struck by bullets.

Selma police are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Selma Police Department at 919-965-8189. Callers may remain anonymous.
