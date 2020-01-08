1 killed, 2 injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were injured and one person was killed during a shooting in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department said the victims were fighting or arguing in a group of people on Tryon Drive when shots were fired around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday

Officers said a man was killed and pronounced dead on the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a third person was taken to the hospital in a private car and their injuries are currently unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
