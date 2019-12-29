1 killed, 2 others injured in shooting in Concord Mills Mall parking lot

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m.
On arrival, police said one person was pronounced dead and two other victims were taken to the hospital, according to ABC-affiliate WSOC Concord EMS said the two people taken to the hospital were in stable condition
Concord Police said it is not an active shooter situation but are working to clear the area and start an investigation.
CPD on scene at Concord Mills Mall re: shooting. This is NOT an active shooter situation. Officers are trying to clear the area and conduct an investigation. Avoid the area. More information to follow. /gg— Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) December 29, 2019
Police have not disclosed what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.