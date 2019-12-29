1 killed, 2 others injured in shooting in Concord Mills Mall parking lot

CONCORD, N.C. -- Police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at the Concord Mills Mall on Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m.

On arrival, police said one person was pronounced dead and two other victims were taken to the hospital, according to ABC-affiliate WSOC Concord EMS said the two people taken to the hospital were in stable condition

Concord Police said it is not an active shooter situation but are working to clear the area and start an investigation.



Police have not disclosed what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.
