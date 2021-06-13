fatal crash

Driver killed, 2 seriously injured in crash on Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville police say

1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in fiery Fayetteville crash: Police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in a crash on Cliffdale Road, police said.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Cliffdale Road between Regency Drive and Bunce Road.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers found two vehicles had been traveling on Cliffdale Road headed in opposite directions. Police said one of the vehicles, a Chevrolet Impala, was traveling outbound on Cliffdale Road, went left of center into oncoming traffic and struck a Cadillac SRX that was traveling inbound.

The Chevrolet Impala caught fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants in the Cadillac SRX were taken to hospital with serious injuries.



The driver's identity is being without until kin is notified.

Cliffdale Road is currently closed between Regency Drive and Bunce Road and traffic is being rerouted down Bunce Road

Anyone with information regarding this traffic crash is asked to contact Ofc. C. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 495-3139 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

