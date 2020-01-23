1 killed, 5 injured after shooting in downtown Seattle, police say

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Police say six people have been shot in downtown Seattle and one of those people has died Wednesday evening.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said that authorities began receiving calls at about 5 p.m. Wednesday of multiple gunshot victims.

He says one person was found dead in a heavily trafficked area of downtown and that five others were taken to a Seattle hospital in critical condition.

Police Chief Carmen Best says what they believe is a lone suspect fled and police are searching for him.

It's the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seattlefatal shootingactive shootershooting
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
Man accused of robbing Belk of $46k in jewelry, pawning items
Video released as DA declines charges against Vance Co. asst. principal
Chavis Park renovation progresses after years of delays
Ft. Bragg soldier honored, escorted back to Fayetteville
DPD offers scam prevention tips to seniors
New rules restrict what types of service animals can fly
Show More
Club Boulevard resident criticizes DHA as inspections begin
VIDEO: Driver slams into car parked in Raleigh driveway
Target to replace Raleigh's last Kmart
Woman found dead in Lumberton home; foul play suspected
Mumps case confirmed at UNC-Chapel Hill
More TOP STORIES News