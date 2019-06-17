1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Philadelphia graduation party

PHILADELPHIA -- A man was killed and five people, including teenagers, were injured during a shooting at a graduation party in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at Finnegan Playground near the intersection of South 70th Street and Buist Avenue.

According to police, 60 people were attending the graduation party in the park when at least one person approached the crowd and opened fire. The motive of the shooting is under investigation.

"There was nothing that suggested that there was a fight that preceded this, at least according to the people here. Again, we don't know if the shooter or shooters left on foot or if they left in a car. We're trying to get as much information. Hopefully there will be some cameras," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

The victims included three boys, ages 15, 16, 17, a 16-year-old girl, a 21-year-old man, and a 24-year-old man.

Neighbor Wanda Johnson had heard the party and said people of all ages were in attendance. Then she heard the shots.

"I heard six gunshots. I was in my kitchen sitting down getting ready to eat something. I heard six gunshots, and I heard screaming. I came to the door, and people were running, and I said 'oh my God,'" Johnson recounted.

The teenagers were all shot in the legs or ankles and were listed in stable condition.

The 21-year-old man was shot in his elbow and was also stable.

The 24-year-old man was shot in his back. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Initially, police thought there were eight shooting victims, but that has since been updated to six. There were several unrelated shootings that happened around the same time, and some of the other gunshot victims at the hospital were linked to this shooting.

Police are continuing to search for the person responsible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiaphilly newsgraduationshootingpartyplaygroundteenagers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11-year-old explains how he thwarted suspected burglar with machete
Biscuitville to open 3rd Raleigh location in fall 2019
Iran says it will break uranium stockpile limit in 10 days
2 people injured in separate Fayetteville shootings overnight Sunday
Old military explosive found on North Carolina beach
8-year-old boy bitten by shark at Bald Head Island
Retired UNC professor presumed dead after swim competition
Show More
Possible measles exposure reported at Durham school, coffee shop
Home intruder suspect hit by 11-year-old with machete arrested in Burlington
11-year-old with autism safely located in Hoke County, police say
Roxboro grandfather celebrates 100th birthday on Father's Day
VIDEO: Officer sweeps handcuffed man's leg, points gun at car with kids
More TOP STORIES News