1 killed, 5 injured when vehicle hits Oklahoma high school students

MOORE, Okla. -- A girl was killed and five other people were injured, three critically, when a motorist slammed his vehicle into a high school cross-country team as they ran along a street outside their suburban Oklahoma City school Monday, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after classes were dismissed at 3 p.m. Monday at Moore High School and the group of students was training along heavily traveled North Eastern Avenue outside the school, said police spokesman Jeremy Lewis.

The 56-year-old man struck a vehicle before running over the students, then struck two more cars as he drove away, Lewis said. A witness pursued the man for three blocks before stopping him, and police took him into custody, he said.

No charges were immediately filed, but police suspect intoxication was a factor, Lewis said.
