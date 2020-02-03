1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California mountains

LEBEC, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol said one person was killed and several others were wounded after a gunman opened fire inside a Greyhound bus on a freeway near Lebec, Calif., Monday morning.

The male suspect was taken into custody after the shooting just before 1:30 a.m. in the San Emigdio Mountains, about halfway between Bakersfield and Los Angeles, according to authorities.

CHP Sgt. Brian Pennings said the bus driver was able to convince the shooter to get off the bus and continued on to the next exit before parking at a Valero gas station. The bus was traveling from Los Angeles to the Bay Area.

According to CHP, a female passenger died at the scene. Additional information on the conditions of the other victims was not immediately released.

It was not known what prompted the shooting or what caused the gunfire to stop.

Authorities said the situation is stable and there is no longer a threat to the public.

Passengers who were not injured were picked up by another Greyhound bus.

Greyhound didn't immediately release a statement on the shooting.
