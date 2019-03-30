1 killed in car crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car crash left one person dead Saturday afternoon, officials say.It happened on High Rock Road near Mill Creek Road around 4:00 p.m.Officials say at least two cars were involved and one person died as a result of the collision.An air rescue squad was reported to have been called in. So far, no names or other information regarding additional victims or injuries have been released.NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Please check back for updates.