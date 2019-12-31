1 killed in single-car crash on I-40 ramp to Wade Ave

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One person was killed after their car crashed on the ramp from Interstate 40 to Wade Avenue.According to the Raleigh Police Department, the male driver crashed around 1 p.m. He was taken to WakeMed but later died from his injuries.The ramp will be closed while officers investigate the crash scene. Drivers are asked to find another route.The NCDOT expects the ramp to remain closed until 4 p.m.