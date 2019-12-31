1 killed in single-car crash on I-40 ramp to Wade Ave

Ambulance (Shutterstock)

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One person was killed after their car crashed on the ramp from Interstate 40 to Wade Avenue.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the male driver crashed around 1 p.m. He was taken to WakeMed but later died from his injuries.

The ramp will be closed while officers investigate the crash scene. Drivers are asked to find another route.

The NCDOT expects the ramp to remain closed until 4 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcar crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Minister: Texas gunman grew angry in past over cash requests
Triangle's last Kmart store set to close
American Girl reveals first doll with hearing loss
2nd man charged with Raleigh trafficking of 17-year-old girl
Mebane man accused of chasing, shooting at daughter's boyfriend
13-year-old girl shot in Raleigh: Police
Trump signs law to reduce robocalls, though they won't end
Show More
Greyhound offers free tickets home to runaway kids
CVS, Walmart expand recall of infants' ibuprofen
Roanoke Rapids' boy featured in People Magazine
Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties with a child
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
More TOP STORIES News