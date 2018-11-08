Motorcyclist killed, another injured in crash on Guess Road in Durham

A motorcyclist is dead and another is injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Durham.

A motorcyclist is dead and another is injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Durham on Wednesday night.

The crash happened after 7 p.m. on Guess Road at Garland Street.

Police didn't say how the incident happened; however, they did say that two motorcycles and a car were involved.

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital where he later died. The second was treated for minor injuries, and the driver of the car was not hurt.

Officers have not released the name of those involved or if charges will be filed.

The crash is still under investigation.
