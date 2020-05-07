1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Graham during chase that started in Orange County

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Graham on Wednesday night after being chased by authorities.The shooting stemmed from a vehicle chase that started in Orange County and ended at the intersection of W. Harden St. and N. Maple St. in Graham.A release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office reported the person left their vehicle with a weapon when the pursuit ended around midnight. An Alamance County deputy and a Mebane police officer each fired their weapon, hitting the suspect and causing their death.No officers were hurt. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave during an SBI investigation.