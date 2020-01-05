1 killed in Tarboro house fire, officials say

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a Saturday night house fire in Tarboro, officials say.Shortly after 7:30 p.m., rescue crews received reports of a house fire along the 300 block of Carolina Avenue.On arrival, two officers attempted to breach the front door of the home to attempt to locate anyone. Due to the extent of the fire, crews said they were unable to enter the home.Crews extinguished the fire and later found an unidentified deceased person inside the home.Officials do not believe this fire to be suspicious.