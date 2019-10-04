One man dead, two men 'critically injured' in Roxboro shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a Roxboro shooting left a 36-year-old man dead and two men 'critically injured.'Shortly after 8:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a house on the 700 block of South Foushee Street in Roxboro.Authorities are waiting to speak with family members before they release the name of the 36-year-old man."The senseless act of this shooting left a couple of people suffering from critical injuries. It is heartbreaking to tell you one person died on the scene from this shooting," said David Hess, Police Chief of the Roxboro Police Department.Hess said the shooting was a 'senseless act' and that the two men were transferred to a local hospital.Police are working to learn the motive of the shooter."Roxboro is a very quaint, vibrant community and anytime you have gun violence it's alarming to the community."Suspect(s) still believed to be at large and are believed to be armed and dangerous.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Roxboro Police Department and ask for the investigator at (336) 599-8345.