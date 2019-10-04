One man dead, two men 'critically injured' in Roxboro shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a Roxboro shooting left a 36-year-old man dead and two men 'critically injured.'

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a house on the 700 block of South Foushee Street in Roxboro.

Authorities are waiting to speak with family members before they release the name of the 36-year-old man.

"The senseless act of this shooting left a couple of people suffering from critical injuries. It is heartbreaking to tell you one person died on the scene from this shooting," said David Hess, Police Chief of the Roxboro Police Department.

Hess said the shooting was a 'senseless act' and that the two men were transferred to a local hospital.

Police are working to learn the motive of the shooter.

"Roxboro is a very quaint, vibrant community and anytime you have gun violence it's alarming to the community."

Suspect(s) still believed to be at large and are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Roxboro Police Department and ask for the investigator at (336) 599-8345.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
roxboroperson countydeadly shootingshootingperson county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating after multiple shootings in Southeast Raleigh
Harnett County woman fights off would-be mugger
Durham man arrested in April stabbing of 58-year-old man
'It's messy:' Durham drivers brace for upcoming road closure
Contractor helped by Troubleshooter owes money to Cary couple
Green Hope High School basketball player takes on fight of his life
WATCH: Flames engulf Wake County school bus in Cary
Show More
Police investigating after Fayetteville church scammed by grant writer
Expect a 'summer-like' energy bill this fall
Black School Board Members meet in Raleigh to discuss issues, solutions
Boys & Girls Club director relates to students through Spanish language
Escaped Person County inmate captured
More TOP STORIES News