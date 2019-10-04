One man dead, multiple people 'critically injured' in Roxboro shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead and multiple people are 'critically injured' after a Thursday night shooting in Roxboro.Police responded to a report of a shooting at a house on the 700 block of South Fooshee Street in Roxboro.The Police Chief of the Roxboro Police Department, David Hess said the initial 911 call reported four people were shot. Due to the fluidity of the investigation, he could only state that "multiple people were shot."Investigators believe the man who died at the scene is believed to be in his 30s. Authorities are waiting to speak with family members before they release the name of the man.Hess said the shooting was a 'senseless act' and that all victims were transferred to a local hospital.Police are working to learn the motive of the shooter."Roxboro is a very quaint, vibrant community and anytime you have gun violence it's alarming to the community."Suspect(s) still believed to be at large and are believed to be armed and dangerous.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Roxboro Police Department and ask for the investigator at (336) 599-8345.