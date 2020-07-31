1 Marine killed, 8 missing after mishap near Southern California: Officials

One Marine has died, two injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of southern California, the Marines said early Friday.

The accident happened Thursday and search and rescue efforts were underway Friday morning with support from the Navy and Coast Guard, the Marines said in a tweet.



All of the Marines involved were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and were partaking in a routine training exercise near San Clemente Island, our sister station KABC-TV reported.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search," Col. Christopher Bronzi, the unit's commanding officer, said in another tweet from the Marines.



Of the two Marines injured, one is listed in stable condition and the other is in critical condition, KABC reported.

The name of the Marine who died will be withheld for 24 hours when next of kin have been identified.

The Marine Expeditionary Force is the Marine Corps' main warfighting organization. There are three such groups which are made up of ground, air and logistics forces.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californianavyu.s. & worldaccidentmarines
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Isaias slams Bahamas, tracking toward NC
Biden sends top Obama official to lead town hall with NC leaders
NC sees disturbing trend in mental health issues during pandemic
COVID-19 Latest: 11 p.m. alcohol curfew begins Friday
Fayetteville homeless outreach sees uptick in veteran evictions
Players, coaches kneel before NBA's re-opening night
Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown's death
Show More
Immunizations still required for Wake Co. students doing virtual learning
Free masks and food collection Friday in Moore County
Trump appeals to COVID-19 survivors for plasma donations
2nd US coronavirus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate
Breonna Taylor featured on Oprah Magazine's next cover
More TOP STORIES News