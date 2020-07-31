1 Marine killed, 8 missing after mishap near Southern California: Officials

The accident happened Thursday and search and rescue efforts were underway Friday morning with support from the Navy and Coast Guard, the Marines said in a tweet.
All of the Marines involved were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and were partaking in a routine training exercise near San Clemente Island, our sister station KABC-TV reported.
"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search," Col. Christopher Bronzi, the unit's commanding officer, said in another tweet from the Marines.
Of the two Marines injured, one is listed in stable condition and the other is in critical condition, KABC reported.
The name of the Marine who died will be withheld for 24 hours when next of kin have been identified.
The Marine Expeditionary Force is the Marine Corps' main warfighting organization. There are three such groups which are made up of ground, air and logistics forces.