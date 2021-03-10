stabbing

1 of 2 teens convicted in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release

Morgan Geyser, other teen convicted, serving a maximum 40-year sentence at a mental health facility
WAUKESHA, Wis. -- A Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing a middle-school classmate to please fictional internet horror character Slender Man almost seven years ago is set to make her case before a judge Wednesday that she deserves to be released from a mental health facility.

Anissa Weier, now 19, is scheduled to appear before Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren. She's expected to present testimony from mental health experts showing she's ready to be released from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh.

Bohren sentenced her in December 2017 to 25 years in the mental health institution.

MORE: Slender Man stabbing victim speaks out for first time
EMBED More News Videos

In an exclusive interview, Peyton Leutner reveals what it was like the day she almost lost her life.



Weier and her friend, Morgan Geyser, lured classmate Payton Leutner into a Waukesha park in 2014 following a sleepover. Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times as Weier cheered Geyser on. Leutner barely survived. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Weier and Geyser told detectives they thought if they killed Leutner they would become Slender Man's servants. Weier's attorneys spent three years unsuccessfully trying to get her case moved to juvenile court.

If Bohren orders her release, Weier would be assigned state Department of Health Services case managers to track her progress until she's 37 years old, the length of her commitment.

Geyser is serving a maximum 40-year-old sentence at a mental health facility.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinbizarreu.s. & worldstabbingmental health
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Woman seriously injured in Durham stabbing
Wilson Police seek suspect in fatal stabbing of 30-year-old man
Man charged in Harnett County stabbing death
Nash County mother of three stabbed to death by boyfriend, sheriff says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: FEMA-backed mass vaccine site opens in NC
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
VIDEO: CA Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Adopted woman reunites biological parents after 50 years
Groundbreaking for new Durham school happens Wednesday
New images released of suspect in pipe bombs found at RNC, DNC before Capitol riot
93-year-old couple enjoys long-awaited brunch after getting COVID vaccine
Show More
Wake County 4th-, 5th-grade students to return to classrooms Monday
Man found shot to death behind Raleigh house, police say
Raleigh leaders creating 'injustice' in housing market: Wake coalition
Fayetteville park to be renamed in honor of city's first female mayor
How the lives of 3 women have been upended by the pandemic
More TOP STORIES News