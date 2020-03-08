1 person killed in rollover crash in Johnston County, NCSHP says

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead following a rollover crash in Johnston County on Saturday, a North Carolina Highway State Trooper said.

An ABC11 news crew on scene said the single-vehicle rollover happened on the 1600 block of Highway 55 near West Leon Lane.

Crews with Meadow Fire and Rescue said the vehicle ran off the road, flipped and came to a rest on its roof in front of the Johnson's Transmission & Auto Service.

Troopers will not release the victim's name until next of kin is notified.

Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the scene.
