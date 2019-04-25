1 person pulled from car that crashed into Northshore Lake

Just walked down to lake - this is the vehicle that went into water. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/0gSrGlJcjg — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 25, 2019

Just spoke with eyewitness to wreck. She says a male driver blew a tire heading down New Hope Church Road - was trying to regain control of car before it plunged into water. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/TIHKus0kVe — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 25, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Emergency crews pulled one person out of a car that was submerged in a Raleigh lake Thursday morning.Just before 10, officials received a call about a car that drove into Northshore Lake on New Hope Church Road near Deana Lane.At least one person was removed from the vehicle.An eyewitness told ABC11 a male driver was heading down the road when he blew a tire.She said it appeared he lost control and plunged into the water."All I heared was the explosion and then not even like three minutes later a big splash."Officials have not released the person's condition.