1 person pulled from car that crashed into Northshore Lake

EMBED <>More Videos

Emergency crews pulled one person out of a car that was submerged in a Raleigh lake Thursday morning.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Emergency crews pulled one person out of a car that was submerged in a Raleigh lake Thursday morning.

Just before 10, officials received a call about a car that drove into Northshore Lake on New Hope Church Road near Deana Lane.



At least one person was removed from the vehicle.

An eyewitness told ABC11 a male driver was heading down the road when he blew a tire.

She said it appeared he lost control and plunged into the water.

"All I heared was the explosion and then not even like three minutes later a big splash."



Officials have not released the person's condition; however, they did say he was taken to WakeMed.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Household device poses major fire danger but can easily be fixed
'Called to Heaven:' Wake Forest teen may be taken off life support
Utility worker injured in Durham explosion dies at UNC Hospitals
Durham football player gets perfect score on ACT
'Significant increase' in card skimmers found on NC gas pumps
Fort Bragg blackout was part of planned test, base official says
Tickets on sale at noon for Hurricanes second round
Show More
Carolina Hurricanes win in double OT to advance in NHL playoffs
NEW FLAVOR ALERT! Blue Bell releases Cookie Cake Ice Cream
Former VP Joe Biden officially announces presidential run
Durham woman arrested on Frontier flight after complaint about vomit in seat
VIDEO: Brown water runs from taps at Chicago school
More TOP STORIES News