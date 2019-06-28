1 person taken to hospital after heavy fire at Wake Forest townhomes

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters battled a heavy fire at a townhome in Wake Forest's Caddell Woods.

The fire happened just before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon in the 2900 block of Gross Avenue near St. Kaplan Woods Way.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment from smoke inhalation.

Wake Forest townhomes damaged by fire Friday afternoon.



The townhome is one of five units. Three units sustained damage.

Firefighters credited the firewall for playing a big role in stopping the fire from spreading to other units.



Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof, which was heavily damaged.

Fire crews have searched the entire building. One cat is missing from the unit where the person suffered from smoke inhlalation.

New Hope Fire Department, Northen Wake Fire Department, and Wake Forest Fire Department were first on the scene. They were soon assisted by Wake Fores Police, EMS, Rolesville Fire Department and other agencies.

The fire remains under investigation but appears to have started somewhere on the backside of a row of townhouse units.
